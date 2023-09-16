Rays vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (91-56) and the Tampa Bay Rays (92-57) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Orioles taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-5) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (5-4) will get the nod for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Rays 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have been favorites in 118 games this season and won 79 (66.9%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has entered 105 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 74-31 in those contests.
- The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored 791 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 11
|@ Twins
|W 7-4
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sonny Gray
|September 12
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan
|September 13
|@ Twins
|W 5-4
|Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-3
|Aaron Civale vs Kyle Bradish
|September 15
|@ Orioles
|W 7-1
|Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
|September 19
|Angels
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|-
|Aaron Civale vs TBA
|September 21
|Angels
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
