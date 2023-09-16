How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 213 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .446 slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (791 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.162).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (9-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Glasnow has collected nine quality starts this year.
- Glasnow will try to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sonny Gray
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jack Flaherty
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
|9/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|-
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.