Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 213 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .446 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (791 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.162).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (9-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Glasnow has collected nine quality starts this year.

Glasnow will try to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale - 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.