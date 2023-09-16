When the Tampa Bay Rays (92-57) go head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (91-56) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 16 at 7:05 PM ET, Josh Lowe will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Rays are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+105). The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (9-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (5-4, 4.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yandy Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 118 times this season and won 79, or 66.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have gone 74-31 (70.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Orioles have come away with 37 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won 27 of 47 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +200 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.