Tyler Glasnow aims for his 10th victory of the campaign when his Tampa Bay Rays (92-57) visit the Baltimore Orioles (91-56) on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rays will give the nod to Glasnow (9-5) versus the Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez (5-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (9-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (5-4, 4.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (9-5) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.24 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .205.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 18 starts this season.

Glasnow has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Orioles

The Orioles have scored 745 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 173 home runs, 16th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in two games, and they have gone 12-for-45 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over 11 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 23-year-old has put together a 4.88 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.

Rodriguez is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Rodriguez will try to secure his 16th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In four of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.446) and ranks third in home runs hit (213) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1306 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 791 runs.

In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, Rodriguez has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.