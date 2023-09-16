Rays vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 16
Tyler Glasnow aims for his 10th victory of the campaign when his Tampa Bay Rays (92-57) visit the Baltimore Orioles (91-56) on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Rays will give the nod to Glasnow (9-5) versus the Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez (5-4).
Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (9-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (5-4, 4.88 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (9-5) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.24 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .205.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 18 starts this season.
- Glasnow has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Tyler Glasnow vs. Orioles
- The Orioles have scored 745 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 173 home runs, 16th in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in two games, and they have gone 12-for-45 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over 11 1/3 innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.88 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
- Rodriguez is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this game.
- Rodriguez will try to secure his 16th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- In four of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.446) and ranks third in home runs hit (213) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1306 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 791 runs.
- In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, Rodriguez has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.
