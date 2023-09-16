In the matchup between the Montana State Bobcats and Stetson Hatters on Saturday, September 16 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bobcats to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Stetson vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana State (-47.1) 63.1 Montana State 55, Stetson 8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters put together a 5-3-0 ATS record last season.

Hatters games hit the over four out of eight times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hatters vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 39.5 20.0 63.0 20.0 16.0 20.0 Stetson 36.0 30.5 36.0 30.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.