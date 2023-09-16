The Stetson Hatters (2-0) visit the Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Montana State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FCS by compiling 39.5 points per game. The Bobcats rank 27th on defense (20.0 points allowed per game). Stetson has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 23rd-best in total offense (429.0 total yards per game) and best in total defense (0.0 total yards allowed per game).

Stetson vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Stetson vs. Montana State Key Statistics

Stetson Montana State 429.0 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.0 (17th) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.0 (43rd) 182.0 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.0 (1st) 247.0 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.0 (86th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor leads Stetson with 255 yards on 21-of-32 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 37 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kaderris Roberts is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 197 yards, or 98.5 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Devon Brewer has rushed for 72 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Nazeviah Burris has totaled 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 187 (93.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has one touchdown.

Gabe Atkin has caught nine passes and compiled 101 receiving yards (50.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's four targets have resulted in four catches for 87 yards.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Tommy Mellott has thrown for 191 yards, completing 70% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 125 yards (62.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

Scottre Humphrey has collected 116 yards on 15 attempts, scoring two times.

Clevan Thomas Jr.'s leads his squad with 68 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of seven targets).

Jared White has hauled in one reception totaling 47 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Treyton Pickering has a total of 46 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws.

