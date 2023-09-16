UCF vs. Villanova: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UCF Knights (2-0) host the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavily favored, by 27.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Villanova matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. Villanova Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
UCF vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Villanova Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-27.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-26.5)
|54.5
|-4000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Northern Illinois vs Nebraska
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- TCU vs Houston
- Syracuse vs Purdue
- BYU vs Arkansas
- Colorado State vs Colorado
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Tennessee vs Florida
- Army vs UTSA
- Fresno State vs Arizona State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Penn State vs Illinois
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Alabama vs South Florida
UCF vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- UCF went 7-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Knights were favored by 27.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Villanova went 3-8-0 ATS last season.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.