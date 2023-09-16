As we roll into Week 3 of the college football season, there are 13 games involving teams from the Big 12 on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV LIU Post Pioneers at Baylor Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas State Wildcats at Missouri Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Villanova Wildcats at UCF Knights 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Cincinnati Bearcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pittsburgh Panthers at West Virginia Mountaineers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 LHN TCU Horned Frogs at Houston Cougars 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!