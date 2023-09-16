MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
With the college football season entering Week 3, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the MEAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Norfolk State Spartans at Temple Owls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Hampton Pirates vs. Howard Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Delaware State Hornets at Richmond Spiders
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FloSports
|North Carolina Central Eagles at UCLA Bruins
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Towson Tigers at Morgan State Bears
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.