Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Buccaneers vs. Bears Game – Week 2
Best bets are available for when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) host the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
When is Buccaneers vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tampa Bay 28 - Chicago 19
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Buccaneers a 58.7% chance to win.
- The Buccaneers were the moneyline favorite 14 total times last season. They went 8-6 in those games.
- Tampa Bay had a 7-3 record last year (winning 70% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter.
- The Bears were underdogs in 15 games last season and won two (13.3%) of those contests.
- Chicago entered 12 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 2-10 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-2.5)
- The Buccaneers covered the spread four times in 17 games last season.
- Tampa Bay went 4-6-1 as at least 2.5-point favorites last year.
- Against the spread, the Bears were 5-11-1 last year.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or more, Chicago went 5-9 last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- Tampa Bay and Chicago combined to average 3.4 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 41 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 48.3 points per game last season, 7.3 more than the over/under in this game.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.
- A total of 10 Bears games last year went over the point total.
