The Chicago Bears (0-1) will look to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 41 in the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Buccaneers' upcoming matchup versus Bears, see the page below, where we provide statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Buccaneers were winning five times, were behind eight times, and were tied four times at the end of the first quarter last year.

Tampa Bay averaged three points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 4.4 points in the first quarter.

The Bears led after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last season.

Offensively, the Bears averaged 4.6 points in the first quarter (14th-ranked) last year. They gave up 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Buccaneers won the second quarter eight times, were outscored five times, and tied four times in 17 games last year.

Tampa Bay scored an average of 5.6 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it ceded an average of 4.8 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Bears outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, were outscored 12 times, and were knotted up one time.

In the second quarter last season, the Bears averaged 6.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.5 points on defense (30th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Buccaneers won the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, Tampa Bay averaged 2.6 points on offense (29th-ranked). On defense, it allowed an average of 4.7 points (19th-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Bears outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, the Bears averaged 5.5 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) last season. They gave up 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Buccaneers' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost eight times, and were knotted up three times.

Tampa Bay averaged 6.5 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it allowed an average of 7.2 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Bears won the fourth quarter five times, were outscored 11 times, and tied one time.

Offensively, the Bears averaged four points in the fourth quarter (31st-ranked) last season. They allowed 5.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers were leading six times (3-3 in those games) last season, were trailing nine times (4-5), and were tied two times (1-1).

In the first half, Tampa Bay averaged 8.6 points on offense last season (28th-ranked). It allowed an average of 9.2 points on defense (fourth-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Bears had the lead five times (1-4 in those games), were losing 11 times (2-9), and were tied one time (0-1).

The Bears' offense averaged 11.3 points in the first half last year. On defense, they gave up 14.2 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Last season, the Buccaneers won the second half in six games, were outscored in the second half in eight games, and tied the second half in three games.

In the second half last year, Tampa Bay averaged 9.2 points scored on offense. It gave up an average of 11.9 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the second half seven times, lost that half nine times, and were knotted up one time.

On offense, the Bears averaged 9.5 points in the second half last season (24th-ranked). They surrendered 11.4 points on average in the second half (24th-ranked) on defense.

