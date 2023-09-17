Based on our computer model, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will defeat the Chicago Bears when they meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Buccaneers put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and they surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense. The Bears sported the 23rd-ranked scoring offense last year (19.2 points per game), and they were less effective on defense, ranking worst with 27.2 points allowed per game.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-2.5) Over (41) Buccaneers 29, Bears 19

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 games with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season, the Buccaneers had an ATS record of 4-7-1.

Tampa Bay games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 41 points, 2.4 fewer than the average total in last season's Buccaneers contests.

Bears Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bears, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Chicago covered five times in 17 matchups with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year, the Bears had an ATS record of 5-9.

Chicago and its opponent combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

The average total points scored in Bears games last year (41) is two points higher than the total for this matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Bears 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 18.4 21.1 21.4 22.2 15 19.8 Chicago 19.2 27.2 19.6 25 18.8 29.8

