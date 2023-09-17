As of September 17 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.

Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Buccaneers games hit the over.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

Devin White totaled 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +6600 2 September 17 Bears - +12500 3 September 25 Eagles - +750 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +700 12 November 26 @ Colts - +25000 13 December 3 Panthers - +20000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2000 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +20000

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.