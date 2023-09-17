For their matchup with the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) have seven players on the injury report.

The Buccaneers enter this matchup after a 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing.

The Bears are coming off of a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Lavonte David LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Carlton Davis CB Toe Out Mike Evans WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Izien S Concussion Questionable Calijah Kancey DL Calf Out Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Out

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nate Davis OL Personal Doubtful Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring Out Dylan Cole LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX

Buccaneers Season Insights (2022)

Offensively, the Buccaneers ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, Tampa Bay ranked 25th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in points allowed (324.3 points allowed per contest).

Offensively, the Buccaneers were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 269.8 passing yards per game. They ranked ninth on defense (203.6 passing yards allowed per game).

Tampa Bay ranked worst in rushing offense (76.9 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Buccaneers forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 22 times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the NFL.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Bears (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Bears (+120) Total: 41 points

