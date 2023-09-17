Buccaneers vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 2
For their matchup with the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) have seven players on the injury report.
The Buccaneers enter this matchup after a 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing.
The Bears are coming off of a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Out
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Christian Izien
|S
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Personal
|Doubtful
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Dylan Cole
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buccaneers Season Insights (2022)
- Offensively, the Buccaneers ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
- From an offensive standpoint, Tampa Bay ranked 25th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in points allowed (324.3 points allowed per contest).
- Offensively, the Buccaneers were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 269.8 passing yards per game. They ranked ninth on defense (203.6 passing yards allowed per game).
- Tampa Bay ranked worst in rushing offense (76.9 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Buccaneers forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 22 times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the NFL.
Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Bears (+120)
- Total: 41 points
