One of the best running backs in football last year will be featured when Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +500

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +850

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 53.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 56.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 223.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Cade Otton - - 22.5 (-113) Rachaad White - 53.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 43.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 35.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 30.5 (-113) Khalil Herbert - 44.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) Justin Fields 169.5 (-113) 60.5 (-113) -

