Buccaneers vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) host the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers and Bears can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|2.5
|40.5
|-145
|+120
Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- In seven of 17 games last season, the Buccaneers and their opponents went over 40.5 points.
- Tampa Bay's outings last season had an average point total of 43.4, 2.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Buccaneers' record against the spread last season was 4-12-1.
- The Buccaneers were the moneyline favorite 14 total times last season. They went 8-6 in those games.
- Tampa Bay had a record of 7-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (70%).
Chicago Bears
- The Bears played 13 games last season that went over 40.5 combined points scored.
- Chicago had a 43.0-point average over/under in its contests last year, 2.5 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Bears had five wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Bears were underdogs 15 times last season and won twice.
- Chicago entered 13 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 2-11 in those contests.
Buccaneers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Buccaneers
|18.4
|25
|21.1
|13
|43.4
|7
|Bears
|19.2
|23
|27.2
|32
|43.0
|13
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|44.1
|42.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.9
|24.4
|ATS Record
|4-12-1
|2-6-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-6
|5-3
|3-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|43.0
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|24.0
|25.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-4-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|1-6
|1-7
