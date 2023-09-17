The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) host the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers and Bears can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 40.5 -145 +120

Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In seven of 17 games last season, the Buccaneers and their opponents went over 40.5 points.

Tampa Bay's outings last season had an average point total of 43.4, 2.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers' record against the spread last season was 4-12-1.

The Buccaneers were the moneyline favorite 14 total times last season. They went 8-6 in those games.

Tampa Bay had a record of 7-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (70%).

Chicago Bears

The Bears played 13 games last season that went over 40.5 combined points scored.

Chicago had a 43.0-point average over/under in its contests last year, 2.5 more points than the point total for this game.

The Bears had five wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Bears were underdogs 15 times last season and won twice.

Chicago entered 13 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 2-11 in those contests.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Buccaneers 18.4 25 21.1 13 43.4 7 Bears 19.2 23 27.2 32 43.0 13

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 44.1 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.9 24.4 ATS Record 4-12-1 2-6-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-6 5-3 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 43.0 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24.0 25.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-4-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-13 1-6 1-7

