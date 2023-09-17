According to bookmakers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) are just 2.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 41.5 has been set.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 last year.

The Buccaneers went 4-7-1 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.

In 17 Tampa Bay games last season, six went over the total.

Chicago's record against the spread last year was 5-10-1.

The Bears were 5-9 ATS last year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Out of 17 Chicago games last season, 10 hit the over.

