The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Jaguars led six times, were behind eight times, and were tied three times.

The Jaguars averaged 3.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Chiefs led after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in one game .

On offense, Kansas City averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Jaguars' offense averaged 6.8 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

The Chiefs outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost five times, and tied four times in 17 games last season.

Kansas City averaged 9.7 points on offense in the second quarter last season, and it ceded an average of 8.2 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the third quarter 11 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up three times.

In the third quarter last season, the Jaguars averaged 6.2 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 2.6 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last season, Kansas City averaged 6.5 points scored on offense (best in NFL). On defense, it surrendered an average of 3.5 points (seventh-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Jaguars won the fourth quarter seven times, lost eight times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Jaguars averaged 5.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.4 points on defense.

Last year, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City averaged 6.1 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it surrendered an average of 7.6 points in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Jaguars led eight times, were losing eight times, and were tied one time.

On offense, the Jaguars averaged 10.5 points in the first half (18th-ranked) last season. They allowed 12.8 points on average in the first half (27th-ranked) on defense.

The Chiefs had the lead nine times, trailed seven times, and were tied one time at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Kansas City averaged 15.2 points in the first half (second-ranked) last season. On defense, it gave up 11.5 points on average in the first half (18th-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (7-2 record in those games), lost the second half seven times (1-6), and were knotted up in the second half one time (1-0).

On offense, the Jaguars averaged 11.7 points in the second half last season (ninth-ranked). They allowed 9.1 points on average in the second half (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Chiefs won the second half eight times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

In the second half last year, Kansas City averaged 12.5 points on offense. It gave up an average of 11.1 points on defense in the second half.

