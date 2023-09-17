How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz take the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.
- Fueled by 492 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay has scored 791 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rays rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Rays, who lead MLB with a 1.166 WHIP.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Zack Littell (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Littell will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jack Flaherty
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-0
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
|9/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|-
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
