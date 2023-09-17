The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz take the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

Fueled by 492 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 791 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Rays rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Rays, who lead MLB with a 1.166 WHIP.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Zack Littell (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Littell will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles L 8-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale - 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.