Tampa Bay Rays (92-58) will take on the Baltimore Orioles (92-56) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, September 17 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Josh Lowe will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.25 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (3-6, 4.25 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 50, or 68.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Orioles have gone 42-16 (72.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have won in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +125 - 2nd

