The Baltimore Orioles (92-56) host the Tampa Bay Rays (92-58) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (12-5) for the Orioles and Zack Littell (3-6) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.25 ERA) vs Littell - TB (3-6, 4.25 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell (3-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing batters have a .264 batting average against him.

Littell is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Littell is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 innings per start.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Zack Littell vs. Orioles

He will face an Orioles offense that ranks sixth in the league with 753 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .427 slugging percentage (ninth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 174 home runs (16th in the league).

Littell has pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out five against the Orioles this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (12-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 4.25, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.321.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

In 29 starts, Kremer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 36th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.

Dean Kremer vs. Rays

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with 791 runs scored this season. They have a .258 batting average this campaign with 213 home runs (fourth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rays to go 4-for-21 in six innings this season.

