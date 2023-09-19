As of September 19 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +425

+425 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game offensively last year (15th in ), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last season.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

Devin White recorded 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +6600 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +20000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +2500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2500 7 October 22 Falcons - +4000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +75000 10 November 12 Titans - +6600 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +600 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +25000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +4000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +2500 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +25000

