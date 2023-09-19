Florida High School Football Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Hebrew Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 19
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Miami Northwestern High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dr. Krop High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Killian HS at Naples High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Edison HS at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Miami Beach High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.