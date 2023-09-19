Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week? We have you covered below.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Hebrew Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 19

5:00 PM ET on September 19 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Miami Northwestern High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dr. Krop High School at South Broward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL Conference: 7A - District 14

7A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Killian HS at Naples High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Edison HS at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Miami Beach High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School