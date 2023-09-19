Rays vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) and the Los Angeles Angels (68-82) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on September 19.
The Rays will look to Taj Bradley (5-7) versus the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (7-13).
Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 79, or 66.4%, of the 119 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay is 18-5 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 795.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Twins
|W 5-4
|Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-3
|Aaron Civale vs Kyle Bradish
|September 15
|@ Orioles
|W 7-1
|Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|L 8-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
|September 19
|Angels
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|-
|Aaron Civale vs TBA
|September 21
|Angels
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
