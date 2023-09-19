Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) and the Los Angeles Angels (68-82) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on September 19.

The Rays will look to Taj Bradley (5-7) versus the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (7-13).

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 79, or 66.4%, of the 119 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 18-5 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 69.2% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 795.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).

