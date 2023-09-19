Patrick Sandoval will start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Angels have +180 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +180 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 66.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (79-40).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 18-5 (78.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 81 times this season for an 81-65-5 record against the over/under.

The Rays are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-25 42-34 37-25 55-34 71-51 21-8

