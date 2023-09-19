The Los Angeles Angels and Randal Grichuk take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 216 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .444 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays' .258 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (795 total).

The Rays rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average baseball's best WHIP (1.163).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (5-7) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.46 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Bradley has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bradley is looking to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles L 8-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale - 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi

