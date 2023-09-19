How to Watch the Rays vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
The Los Angeles Angels and Randal Grichuk take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 216 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .444 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' .258 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (795 total).
- The Rays rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays average baseball's best WHIP (1.163).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (5-7) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.46 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Bradley has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Bradley is looking to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jack Flaherty
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-0
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
|9/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|-
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Yusei Kikuchi
