The Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) and the Los Angeles Angels (68-82) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, September 19 at Tropicana Field, with Taj Bradley getting the nod for the Rays and Patrick Sandoval toeing the rubber for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +180. The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.46 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-13, 4.68 ERA)

Rays vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to put money on the Rays' game versus the Angels but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rays (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rays to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Rays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 79, or 66.4%, of the 119 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have an 18-5 record (winning 78.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Angels have won in 31, or 40.3%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 2nd

