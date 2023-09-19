The Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) and Los Angeles Angels (68-82) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series split with the Orioles, and the Angels a series loss to the Tigers.

The Rays will call on Taj Bradley (5-7) versus the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (7-13).

Rays vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.46 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-13, 4.68 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (5-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 22-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 5.46, a 3.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.401.

He has one quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 27th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.68 ERA and 119 strikeouts over 136 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Sandoval heads into the game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Sandoval will look to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 26 outings this season.

Patrick Sandoval vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.444) and ranks third in home runs hit (216) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are eighth in the league with 1316 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 795 runs.

Sandoval has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Rays this season.

