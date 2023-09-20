In a Wednesday MLB slate that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to catch.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Atlanta Braves (97-54) play the Philadelphia Phillies (82-69)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 39 HR, 100 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 39 HR, 100 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 45 HR, 99 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -147 +125 9.5

The Cincinnati Reds (79-74) face the Minnesota Twins (80-72)

The Twins will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.255 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI)

CIN Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -113 -107 9

The Washington Nationals (67-85) take on the Chicago White Sox (58-94)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 37 HR, 79 RBI)

WSH Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -133 +114 9

The Texas Rangers (83-68) face the Boston Red Sox (75-77)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

Fubo Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 92 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 92 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.275 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

TEX Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -142 +120 8.5

The Houston Astros (84-68) face the Baltimore Orioles (95-56)

The Orioles will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 28 HR, 108 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 28 HR, 108 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -112 -108 9

The Kansas City Royals (50-102) take on the Cleveland Guardians (72-80)

The Guardians will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -151 +127 9

The Oakland Athletics (46-105) host the Seattle Mariners (83-68)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -237 +194 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) play the San Francisco Giants (76-75)

The Giants will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 71 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 71 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.289 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

ARI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -114 -105 7.5

The San Diego Padres (74-78) face the Colorado Rockies (56-95)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 32 HR, 100 RBI)

Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 32 HR, 100 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.244 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -278 +225 9

The Miami Marlins (79-73) take on the New York Mets (70-81)

The Mets will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)

MIA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -120 +101 7

The Tampa Bay Rays (93-59) host the Los Angeles Angels (68-83)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.323 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.323 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI) LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.256 AVG, 21 HR, 70 RBI)

TB Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -223 +184 8

The New York Yankees (76-75) face the Toronto Blue Jays (84-67)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 24 HR, 90 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -119 -101 7.5

The Chicago Cubs (79-72) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81)

The Pirates will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.310 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.310 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -172 +145 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.269 AVG, 26 HR, 93 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.269 AVG, 26 HR, 93 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

STL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -115 -105 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) play host to the Detroit Tigers (70-81)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.311 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.311 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 29 HR, 85 RBI)

LAD Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -237 +192 8.5

