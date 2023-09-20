Florida High School Football Live Streams in Pinellas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Pinellas County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Lakewood High School at Boca Ciega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 20
- Location: Gulfport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St John Neumann Catholic High School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollins High School at Seminole High School - Seminole
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Seminole, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbs High School at Pinellas Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at Boca Ciega High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gulfport, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Edison HS at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater at Wildwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wildwood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside High School at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lake High School at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
