Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (93-59) versus the Los Angeles Angels (68-83) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-10) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
  How to Watch: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
  • The Rays have entered the game as favorites 120 times this season and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • This season Tampa Bay has won 18 of its 23 games, or 78.3%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 801 total runs this season.
  • The Rays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 14 @ Orioles W 4-3 Aaron Civale vs Kyle Bradish
September 15 @ Orioles W 7-1 Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty
September 16 @ Orioles L 8-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
September 17 @ Orioles L 5-4 Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
September 19 Angels W 6-2 Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
September 20 Angels - Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
September 21 Angels - Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
September 22 Blue Jays - Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
September 23 Blue Jays - Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
September 24 Blue Jays - Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
September 26 @ Red Sox - Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck

