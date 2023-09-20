Rays vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (93-59) versus the Los Angeles Angels (68-83) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-10) will answer the bell for the Angels.
Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 120 times this season and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 18 of its 23 games, or 78.3%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 801 total runs this season.
- The Rays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-3
|Aaron Civale vs Kyle Bradish
|September 15
|@ Orioles
|W 7-1
|Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|L 8-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
|September 19
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
|September 21
|Angels
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck
