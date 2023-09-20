Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (93-59) versus the Los Angeles Angels (68-83) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-10) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 120 times this season and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 18 of its 23 games, or 78.3%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 801 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule