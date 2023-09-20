The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena ready for the second of a three-game series against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

The Angels are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-225). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +180 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 80 of the 120 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Tampa Bay has an 18-5 record (winning 78.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Rays have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-66-5).

The Rays have collected a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 51-25 42-34 37-25 56-34 71-51 22-8

