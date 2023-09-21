The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 21.

Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +425

+425 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.

Offensively, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers picked up five wins at home last year and three away.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Devin White recorded 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +25000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +2800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2800 7 October 22 Falcons - +4000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +75000 10 November 12 Titans - +6600 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +600 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +25000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +4000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +2800 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +25000

Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.