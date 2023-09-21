Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) against the Los Angeles Angels (69-83) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on September 21.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.42 ERA).

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rays have won 80 out of the 121 games, or 66.1%, in which they've been favored.
  • Tampa Bay has a record of 14-4, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 804 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 @ Orioles W 7-1 Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty
September 16 @ Orioles L 8-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
September 17 @ Orioles L 5-4 Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
September 19 Angels W 6-2 Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
September 20 Angels L 8-3 Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
September 21 Angels - Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
September 22 Blue Jays - Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
September 23 Blue Jays - Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
September 24 Blue Jays - Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
September 26 @ Red Sox - Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck
September 27 @ Red Sox - Zach Eflin vs Brayan Bello

