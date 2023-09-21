Rays vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) against the Los Angeles Angels (69-83) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on September 21.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.42 ERA).
Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have won 80 out of the 121 games, or 66.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 14-4, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 804 total runs this season.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Orioles
|W 7-1
|Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|L 8-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
|September 19
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
|September 21
|Angels
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Brayan Bello
