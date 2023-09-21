Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +200. The total for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -250 +200 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together an 80-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 14-4 (77.8%).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has played in 153 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-66-5).

The Rays have gone 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 51-26 42-34 37-25 56-35 71-51 22-9

