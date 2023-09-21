Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Thursday at Tropicana Field against Griffin Canning, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fifth in MLB action with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (804 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays rank fifth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.162).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 30th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

Eflin is looking to collect his 18th quality start of the season in this game.

Eflin will try to extend a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

In five of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles L 8-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels L 8-3 Home Aaron Civale Reid Detmers 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Aaron Civale Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Eflin Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.