How to Watch the Rays vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Thursday at Tropicana Field against Griffin Canning, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fifth in MLB action with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (804 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays rank fifth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.162).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 30th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- Eflin is looking to collect his 18th quality start of the season in this game.
- Eflin will try to extend a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
- In five of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jack Flaherty
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-0
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
|9/19/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/20/2023
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Reid Detmers
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tanner Houck
|9/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Brayan Bello
