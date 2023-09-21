Zach Eflin will take the hill for the Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) on Thursday, September 21 against the Los Angeles Angels (69-83), who will answer with Griffin Canning. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +200 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Rays vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (7-7, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to put money on the Rays and Angels game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 121 times and won 80, or 66.1%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 14-4 (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 32 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.