The Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) host the Los Angeles Angels (69-83) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.42 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (7-7, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (15-8) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across 29 games.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 700 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .245 for the campaign with 220 home runs, third in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 4-for-22 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (7-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Canning is looking to record his eighth quality start of the season.

Canning is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Griffin Canning vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1333 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 804 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and are fifth in all of MLB with 217 home runs.

Canning has thrown 3 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out five against the Rays this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.