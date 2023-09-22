At +2500 as of September 22, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Jaguars games went over the point total.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 away.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville had only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun posted 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans - +75000 4 October 1 Falcons - +4000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +2800 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +4000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +600 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +75000 13 December 4 Bengals - +2000 14 December 10 @ Browns - +4000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1200 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +25000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

