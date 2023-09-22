Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (94-60) and the Toronto Blue Jays (85-68) facing off at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.
The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (9-6) for the Rays and Chris Bassitt (14-8) for the Blue Jays.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 122 times and won 81, or 66.4%, of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 53 of its 72 games, or 73.6%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 809.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|L 8-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
|September 19
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
|September 21
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
