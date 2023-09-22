On Friday, September 22, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (94-60) host Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (85-68) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-155). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (9-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (14-8, 3.78 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 122 games this season and won 81 (66.4%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 53-19 (winning 73.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.