Vera Zvonareva's run in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 in Ningbo, China has reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Ons Jabeur. Zvonareva's odds are +1400 to take home the trophy from Ningbo Tennis Center.

Zvonareva at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Zvonareva's Next Match

On Thursday, September 28 at 4:30 AM ET, Zvonareva will face Jabeur in the quarterfinals, after getting past Clara Tauson 6-4, 1-0 in the previous round.

Zvonareva is listed at +550 to win her next match versus Jabeur.

Zvonareva Stats

In the Round of 16, Zvonareva advanced 6-4, 1-0 past Tauson.

Zvonareva has not won any of her eight tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 6-8.

In five tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zvonareva has gone 3-5.

Over the past year (across all court types), Zvonareva has played 14 matches and 20.6 games per match.

In her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zvonareva has played 18.4 games per match.

Zvonareva, over the past year, has won 68.8% of her service games and 26.9% of her return games.

Zvonareva has won 27.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 79.6% of her service games during that timeframe.

