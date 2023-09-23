Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game – Saturday, September 23
The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) and Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) will clash in a matchup at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, Illinois. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When and Where is Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Illinois 31, Florida Atlantic 18
- Illinois has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Fighting Illini have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter.
- Florida Atlantic lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Owls have played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Fighting Illini have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Florida Atlantic (+15.5)
- Illinois is winless against the spread this year.
- Florida Atlantic is winless versus the spread this season.
- This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game twice this season.
- Illinois averages 22 points per game against Florida Atlantic's 22, totaling 1.5 points under the game's over/under of 45.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.2
|46.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29.7
|29
|31
|ATS Record
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
Florida Atlantic
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57
|62.5
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.5
|33
|38
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.