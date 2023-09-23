As of September 23 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 24th, allowing 353.3 yards per game.

At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.

Jacksonville won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans - +75000 4 October 1 Falcons - +4000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +2800 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +4000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +600 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +75000 13 December 4 Bengals - +2000 14 December 10 @ Browns - +4000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1200 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +25000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:31 AM ET.