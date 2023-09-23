The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) face the Temple Owls (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Hurricanes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 23.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Temple matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has covered twice in two chances against the spread this season.

Temple has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

