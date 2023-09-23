The Temple Owls (2-1) are massive 23.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0). The contest has a point total set at 47.5.

Miami (FL) has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (15th-best with 511 yards per game) and total defense (18th-best with 271 yards allowed per game) this season. Temple ranks 93rd in the FBS with 24 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 22 points allowed per game on defense.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN2

Miami (FL) vs Temple Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -23.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has combined with its opponent to go over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Miami (FL) has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Miami (FL) has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 96.2%.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 822 yards (274 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 76% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has 192 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Ajay Allen has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 137 yards (45.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 314 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 17 catches.

Colbie Young has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 69.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 16 receptions for 202 yards, an average of 67.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Rueben Bain Jr. has racked up one sack to lead the team, while also recording one TFL.

Francisco Mauigoa is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 15 tackles.

Kamren Kinchens has a team-leading one interception to go along with 10 tackles and one pass defended.

