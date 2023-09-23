Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (94-61) and the Toronto Blue Jays (86-68) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.
The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (3-6, 4.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.62 ERA).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 123 times this season and won 81, or 65.9%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 76-33, a 69.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 811 total runs this season.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
|September 19
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
|September 21
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.