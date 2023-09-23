Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (94-61) and the Toronto Blue Jays (86-68) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (3-6, 4.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.62 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 123 times this season and won 81, or 65.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 76-33, a 69.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 811 total runs this season.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

