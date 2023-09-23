Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 218 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .442.

The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (811 total runs).

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Rays' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.164).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Littell (3-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Littell has collected four quality starts this season.

Littell has eight starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 26 appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels L 8-3 Home Aaron Civale Reid Detmers 9/21/2023 Angels W 5-4 Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Aaron Civale Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Eflin Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tyler Glasnow Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

