The Tampa Bay Rays (94-61) host the Toronto Blue Jays (86-68) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .322 (fifth in league) for the Rays, while Bo Bichette ranks ninth at .300 for the Blue Jays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (3-6) to the mound, while Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (3-6, 4.12 ERA) vs Ryu - TOR (3-3, 2.62 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell (3-6) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 4.12, a 7.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.145.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Littell has made eight starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 3.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Zack Littell vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 17th in MLB with 701 runs scored this season. They have a .255 batting average this campaign with 176 home runs (18th in the league).

The Blue Jays have gone 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a third of an inning this season against the right-hander.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Ryu (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.62 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering six hits.

In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.

Ryu enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Ryu will try to secure his eighth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

