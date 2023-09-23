The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) host a Big 12 clash against the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State is totaling 464.3 yards per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and rank 48th defensively, yielding 314.3 yards allowed per game. UCF's offense has been excelling, racking up 617.7 total yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 27th by giving up 284 total yards per game.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

UCF vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

UCF Kansas State 617.7 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.3 (44th) 284 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.3 (47th) 299.3 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (57th) 318.3 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (26th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 553 yards on 70.4% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 163 yards with one score.

RJ Harvey has been handed the ball 39 times for a team-high 239 yards (79.7 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his five receptions this season are good for 100 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has run for 213 yards across 33 attempts.

Kobe Hudson's 325 receiving yards (108.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 receptions on 20 targets.

Javon Baker has put together a 209-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 13 passes on 21 targets.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 817 yards (272.3 ypg) on 64-of-97 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 168 yards (56 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the pass game with seven grabs for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 18 catches for 184 yards (61.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 183 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

RJ Garcia II has racked up 10 receptions for 168 yards, an average of 56 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

